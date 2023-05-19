Fresno State kicks off graduation ceremonies for Class of 2023

Fresno State Bulldogs are celebrating their years of hard work finally paying off.

The university is hosting graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023.

The first ceremony began Friday morning, with diplomas awards to the Craig School of Business.

More than 6,000 graduates will be taking part in ceremonies Friday and Saturday, honoring several departments and organizations at the university.

Keep in mind that these ceremonies will be taking place at the Save Mart Center throughout the day, and traffic around the center, especially at Shaw and Chestnut, will be impacted.