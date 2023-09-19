'Dogs return home to face Kent State after blanking Arizona State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the Fresno State defense came away with eight turnovers at Arizona State, it was no surprise to see one of the Bulldogs named Defensive Player of the Week in the Mountain West.

Carlton Johnson earned that honor following a three-interception night in Fresno State's 29-0 shutout win at ASU.

Those three interceptions tie a program and conference record, and incredibly, each pick was against a different Sun Devil quarterback.

"Our coaches, they literally prepare us for everything unexpected," said Johnson, the senior defensiveback. "We watched their film just as much as we watched the other QB's film, so for us, it was just coming out playing football."

Following another Power 5 road win, FS gets back-to-back home games and nearly three weeks for the 'Dogs to keep their feet on the ground and extend that 12-game winning streak.

It's the first time since 2004 that FS has taken down two Power 5 opponents on the road in the same season (FS beat Washington & Kansas State in '04) and the third straight season the 'Dogs have knocked off a team from the PAC-12.

"For me personally, it's a relief to win, and then you start over again," said head coach Jeff Tedford.

Relief for coach Tedford and elation for the 'Dogs defense.

"We don't want to give up points anywhere on the field," Johnson said following the win in Tempe. "Especially if we got a chance to hold a shutout, we gonna try and do our best to do that."

With five interceptions and three fumble recoveries, it's the program's first Power 5 shutout since blanking Oregon State in 1986.

A big zero on the scoreboard comes with big rewards for the players; defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle shared that players were given donuts at Sunday's defensive meeting.

"Devo Bridges brought it up last year," Coyle said. "Donut hole, you know, zero."

Despite the win, Fresno State's offense is left wanting more.

Dylan Lynch contributed to more than half the 'Dogs points by hitting five field goals, which ties the program record.

Offensive coordinator Pat McCann wants to turn those 3's into 6's.

"I think the players would agree that there's some stuff we left out there, too," McCann said.

Mikey Keene said after Saturday's win, "Especially in the red zone, we got behind the sticks to start and then couldn't convert on third down and things like that. And it starts with up front, so I gotta be better."

With Kent State on the horizon at home this Saturday, the 'Dogs will look to extend the nation's second-longest winning streak to 13 games.

The Bulldogs open as a massive 28-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

If they can pull off the win, it'll be the first time in a decade the team finishes their non-conference schedule unbeaten.

Kickoff from Valley Children's Stadium is set for 7:30, with the game broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.