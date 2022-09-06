Bulldogs and Beavers ready to renew history: 'Try and get it to 0-7' in Fresno

The Fresno State Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 against the Oregon State Beavers, but it's been almost two decades since their last visit to the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The breakaway star from the Bulldogs season opener #1 Nikko Remigio.

"You guys think he looked pretty good?" senior quarterback Jake Haener jokingly asked during Monday's availability. "I thought it felt pretty good."

The senior wide receiver and transfer from Cal had nine catches, a touchdown and two hurdles in his Bulldog debut. After calling him "electric" postgame, head coach Jeff Tedford said they'll take his touches week to week and "see how it fits the schemes that we're playing against."

This week that's Oregon State (1-0), a team that jumped out to a 24-0 lead on Boise State, thanks in part to five total turnovers, before winning 34-17. "They really did a nice job against Boise which is not easy to do," Tedford said. "We know what kind of program Boise has."

When Action News asked Haener about the history in the all-time series with the Beavers, he said, "All I know is right now they're 0-6 in Fresno so we gotta try and get it to 0-7." The Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 against OSU but it's been almost two decades since their last visit to the Valley. Tedford said he didn't even know the last time the two sides met (2003 in a 16-14 FS win). "That's a long time ago some of our kids weren't even born then."

Haener "was alive" then. So too is the memory of the two sides meeting in 2001 alive and well.

That's when David Carr led the 'Dogs to a win over then #10 OSU, still the highest ranked team FS has ever beaten.

"I actually saw on TV last night video of the goalpost coming down which is good and bad," Tedford said. "Had that happen at Cal a few times. It can fall on someone's head. But it looked exciting."

The Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith was actually the quarterback of that OSU team in '01. "Fans are energized, they're a good team, they play well at home so I don't think that's dramatically different to some of the best places home field advantage-wise."

Like that night, the school says Saturday is trending toward a sellout. "You know we have to use it to our advantage, our home field advantage and so hopefully we get everybody out and make a lot of noise," Tedford said.

A lot will be made about this week's excessive heat but that Bulldog weather something Haener sees as an advantage for his team who's been practicing in it all summer long. "They're going to just tell us to beat em throwing the ball so we'll see what happens," he said.