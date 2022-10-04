Fresno State Bulldogs to be shorthanded for Boise State matchup

Saturday's conference opener will be against a Broncos team that scored 35 unanswered points in their win over San Diego State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team will again be without its two permanent captains, Jake Haener and Evan Williams.

The pair is part of a growing list of players whose injuries have them out on a week-to-week basis.

The short-handed Bulldogs are now readying for a rebound at Boise State after a loss at UConn.

"I completely understand the disappointment," said head coach Jeff Tedford. "No one's more disappointed than us, and I know our fans are very passionate about what we do. Unfortunately, we're running into a little adversity now, but that happens in life sometimes and we need to turn that into resiliency."

Saturday's conference opener will be against a 3-2 Broncos team that scored 35 unanswered points in their win over San Diego State.

It's also the Dogs' first trip to Boise since the blue turf turned white from the snow in that now infamous Mountain West championship game in 2018, which the Bulldogs won in overtime 19-16.

Kick-off is set for 6:45 pm.