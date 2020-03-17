fresno state

Commencement postponed, library closed: Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak

By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State will close offices "not essential to direct student support" for the rest of the semester to adhere will new guidelines to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, University President Dr. Joseph Castro said on Tuesday.

Starting Friday, March 20, students will no longer be able to study or research in the Henry Madden Library, Castro said, and only the university's online resources will continue to operate within the building.

RELATED: List of school, college closures, cancellations and changes in Central California

Castro said the traditional commencement ceremonies scheduled for May have been canceled, but administrators are "(continuing) to explore how and when to celebrate Commencement 2020."



The university's beloved Vintage Days festival has also been canceled.

Students will continue their semester virtually through May 22, 2020.

Castro said the Student Cupboard, the dining hall and student housing facilities will remain open with social distancing practices in place.

Students will also have access to the financial aid office and the student health and counseling center. Most campus offices that are not essential to direct student support will transition to working remotely.



Read Castro's letter to the campus community here.

Last week, Castro and university administrators suspended in-person classes as COVID-19 concerns continued to grow, and planned to begin virtual instruction on Friday, March 20.

Other local universities and colleges have restructured their systems to help students finish their semesters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno statehealtheducationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Local students create "Life in Quarantine" website
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Fresno State Winery offering $5 shipping, curbside pick-up for orders
Fresno State student motivated by tragedy accepted to law school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News