Commencement postponed, library closed: Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak

Starting Friday, March 20, students will no longer be able to study or research in the Henry Madden Library, Castro said, and only the university's online resources will continue to operate within the building.
RELATED: List of school, college closures, cancellations and changes in Central California
Castro said the traditional commencement ceremonies scheduled for May have been canceled, but administrators are "(continuing) to explore how and when to celebrate Commencement 2020."
Unfortunately, we will not be conducting graduation in May as originally scheduled. This decision, informed by guidance from public health officials, was not made lightly. We’ll continue to explore how & when to celebrate Commencement, depending on the quickly changing situation.— Fresno State (@Fresno_State) March 17, 2020
The university's beloved Vintage Days festival has also been canceled.
Students will continue their semester virtually through May 22, 2020.
Castro said the Student Cupboard, the dining hall and student housing facilities will remain open with social distancing practices in place.
Students will also have access to the financial aid office and the student health and counseling center. Most campus offices that are not essential to direct student support will transition to working remotely.
Some essential campus services will remain in operation to empower student success, including @fs_housing, Residence Dining Hall, @StudentCupboard, @FSHealthCenter, @DISCOVEReHub and more.— Fresno State (@Fresno_State) March 17, 2020
Read Castro's letter to the campus community here.
Last week, Castro and university administrators suspended in-person classes as COVID-19 concerns continued to grow, and planned to begin virtual instruction on Friday, March 20.
Other local universities and colleges have restructured their systems to help students finish their semesters.