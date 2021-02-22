Bulldog Breakdown

Fresno State coaches sharing advice during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Head coach Linda Garza is starting her fourth season leading the Bulldog softball team -- but like every other coach at Fresno State -- her first in the middle of a pandemic.

"They travel in the same group that they live with," she said. "They stay in a hotel with the same group that they live with."

On road trips, the coaches aren't getting together for coaches' meetings. Instead, they're watching film on a Zoom call.

Working through the abnormal -- Something Kalen DeBoer and Jaime White have been doing for almost a year.

"Coach DeBoer just said you got to take care of your bus," Garza said. "Your bus is a hard one."

Garza and her staff worked on a seating chart for the bus to minimize potential exposure.

"That's where coach DeBoer and coach White have been very forthcoming and like, 'Hey, this is where you can protect them so that if something goes wrong, you can minimize who's out.'"

The chart puts roommates like Kelcey Carrasco and Hailey Dolcini next to one another -- even they are two of the tallest players on the team.
