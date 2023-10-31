Fresno State's winning season boosting sales for local businesses

Fresno State Football tickets are a hot commodity right now and they're only getting hotter with the team's biggest rival coming to town.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Football tickets are a hot commodity right now and they're only getting hotter with the team's biggest rival coming to town.

This Saturday's game against Boise State is already sold out.

If you want to attend the home game on November 18th you better act fast.

Fans who can't head to Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday may be found at Dog House Grill.

"Oh it's awesome," said Isabell Velasquez, Dog House Grill. "We are busy line is wrapped around about like 10:30 in the morning all the way to Shaw. We have people from out of town that went to college here that want to come back and they're in town for the game. So we're busy all day long, even with the game going on."

It doesn't matter if a game is on fans are making themselves known.

"Even during the week we see a lot more Fresno State gear, overall more fans," said Velasquez.

Some of that gear may come from the Bulldog Locker on Barstow on the other side of campus.

"Always the first game we have a lot of people coming in and they're excited about what the team is going to do and then a lot of times sales kind of taper off just slightly, but it hasn't stopped," said Brock. "Every home game has continued to be more and more."

As temperatures drop fans are looking for more gear to sport their team pride on every layer.

"Right now it's all about hoodies and pullovers and jackets, the warm stuff, and scarves," said Brock.

