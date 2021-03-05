college

Fresno State to hold virtual commencement ceremony this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly a year after Fresno State postponed its commencement ceremony last spring, the university has announced it will hold virtual events to honor students from the Class of 2021 and those who graduated in 2020.

The virtual ceremonies will take place in May. Interim University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said the university would provide more information in the future.

"While we won't be able to have any in-person contact, we have learned there are many ways to celebrate in a virtual world. I'm sure we'll see some real creativity," Jiménez-Sandoval said in a press release.

Fresno City College announced its commencement would also be online this year.

The college held a virtual ceremony last year for the Class of 2020. Fresno City College's President, Dr. Carole Goldsmith, said more details would be released in the next several weeks.

Local universities have adapted amid the pandemic. As more vaccines become available, administrators have said they're hoping to bring more students back to campus for the fall semester.
