Fresno State will no longer hold main commencement ceremony, university president says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is making a significant change to its commencement ceremonies this year.

The main commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center honoring the entire graduating class will not happen this spring due to declining participation, University President Dr. Joseph Castro announced to the campus community.

Graduates will be honored in intimate college ceremonies that recognize them individually with classmates from their own departments. Students awarded the President's Medal and other honors will be recognized at the celebration for their college.

Fresno State now joins 21 out of the 23 California State University campuses that no longer host main commencement ceremonies.

In May, only 703 graduates out of the class of nearly 6,000 participated in the university-wide commencement ceremony.

Castro said the Chicano Latino Commencement, which is the largest of all the university's ceremonies, will be held in the Save Mart Center in 2020.

Students involved in other programs, such as ROTC and the College Assistance Migrant program, will also have their celebrations in the Save Mart Center this year.
education

