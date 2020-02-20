education

Fresno State receives $1.2 million grant to train future computer science teachers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is helping to build the next generation of science and math teachers, and the big push is all thanks to a new grant.

The university received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

The goal is to give students the chance to pursue teaching careers throughout the Valley in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM.

"Our world is changing, technology is going everywhere, every single occupation needs some sort of technology, some sort of skill," said Dr. Matin Pirouz, part of the Fresno State computer science faculty.

The money will allow Fresno State to support 60 students in their education for the next five years.

Faculty will train the students in science and math, and in the meantime, build a curriculum model for other schools to emulate.

"Right now, our science students aren't gaining those skills in high school, and when they enter a university, it's already too late," Dr. Pirouz continued.

Students will receive financial support, workshops, one-on-one training and field experience. They also hope to encourage more underrepresented minorities and females to pursue careers in the computer science field.

"Right now the percentages of females in computer science is very low. It's somewhere around 15 percent each semester," Dr. Pirouz said.

The program will partner with local high-need school districts, including Sanger Unified, Fresno Unified, and Central Unified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationfresno unified school districtsciencecentral unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Hanford seniors to be honored with vehicle procession graduation
Reedley High School finding new way to honor class of 2020
Duncan High School nursing students practice nursing skills online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News