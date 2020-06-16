Coronavirus

3 people at Fresno State test positive for coronavirus, university says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people at Fresno State have tested positive for COVID-19, University President Dr. Joseph Castro confirmed on Monday night.

Castro said the patients have recently worked on campus but did not elaborate on their positions at the university.

He said the cases did not occur through community spread.

Fresno State administrators are now working closely with the Fresno County health department while the campus undergoes thorough cleaning.

Coronavirus cases in Fresno County surpassed the number of cases in Tulare County for the largest number of confirmed cases in Central California.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said Fresno County, along with Kings and Tulare counties, were being monitored by the state for their increase in COVID-19 cases.

