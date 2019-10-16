Fresno State campus crime report: Burglaries down, domestic violence up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Police Department has released its crime statistics for the 2018 school year.
An overall view of the report indicates burglaries were down on campus, while car thefts remained unchanged between 2017 to 2018. Drug arrests have decreased, but cases of domestic/dating violence rose slightly over the year.
The university reported one hate crime on its main campus, listed as assault incited by racial bias. The department said the report complied with the 1998 Jeanne Clery Disclosure Action.
Fresno State officials say students should notify authorities of crimes on campus so warnings can be published timely.
