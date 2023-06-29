  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

CSU Summer Arts program kicks off at Fresno State

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Thursday, June 29, 2023 12:47AM
CSU Summer Arts program kicks off at Fresno State
EMBED <>More Videos

Folklorico and Mariachi performances kicked off the California State University Summer Arts program.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Music and dance was celebrated at Fresno State Monday night.

Folklorico and Mariachi performances kicked off the California State University Summer Arts program.

During the next four weeks, master classes will Showcase several fields such as creative writing, dance, and music.

Classes are taught by both professors and guests renowned in their fields.

Organizers say Summer Arts brings top artists from around the world to Fresno to share their expertise.

To learn more about future events and ticket information, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW