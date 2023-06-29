Folklorico and Mariachi performances kicked off the California State University Summer Arts program.

CSU Summer Arts program kicks off at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Music and dance was celebrated at Fresno State Monday night.

Folklorico and Mariachi performances kicked off the California State University Summer Arts program.

During the next four weeks, master classes will Showcase several fields such as creative writing, dance, and music.

Classes are taught by both professors and guests renowned in their fields.

Organizers say Summer Arts brings top artists from around the world to Fresno to share their expertise.

To learn more about future events and ticket information, click here.