Fresno State's 7th annual 'Day of Giving'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is kicking off its seventh annual "Day of Giving" Thursday.

It kicked off at midnight and will run for 24 hours through 11:59 pm.

The event is an online fundraising event,

It encourages everyone from alumni, faculty, students, and the surrounding community to support Fresno State and those who attend the university.

You can donate to the college, school, or programs that matter most to you, such as the Fresno State annual fund or internship programs.

Your gift, no matter how big or small, helps to make an impact on the next generation of leaders.

You can make a donation and track the progress of the fundraiser on their website.

