Fresno State receives Higher Education in Diversity Award

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Fresno State, diversity is seen among students year after year.

In 2022, over half of the students enrolled identified as Hispanic and 12% as Asian, among multiple ethnicities.

Dean Bernadette Muscat says that the programs they offer make Fresno State rich in culture, equity, and inclusion.

"We have a whole array of programs in linguistics," Muscat said. "We also have organizations and programs that are available to students to celebrate their culture and celebrate diversity. They are academic, co-curricular, and fun things!"

Fresno State was recently recognized with the Higher Education in Diversity, or HEED, Award by "Insight into Diversity," the oldest and largest diversity publication in higher education.

It's also the 10th year Fresno State earned the prestigious award, along with 108 other national recipients.

It's an accolade Dr. Rashanda Booker says speaks volumes and is the reason she accepted a job ten months ago.

"I knew this was an institution that was already doing the work, so I thought, why not come to an institution that understands and gets it and take them to the next level," she said. "The HEED award is a top honor, and I am so thankful to everyone doing the work before I got here, and now I would like to take it up a notch."

It's a goal she takes very seriously as a leader in the newly created Division of Equity and Engagement.

"Having a division of equity is basically about giving people what they need, not equality, because we all need something different," she said.

