Fresno State kicks off Diversity Awareness Week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is celebrating diversity with a series of virtual events this week.

On Monday, the events kicked off for "Diversity Awareness Week."

There will be different panels, including one called "Water Is Life: Tribal and Indigenous Perspectives About Water Issues."

Reframing disability, an embroidery workshop and even diversity recipes will be shared by the student cupboard.

There is also a Diversity dinner this Wednesday.

You can still register for the week long event. Visit their website for more information.
