Fresno State kicks off Diversity Awareness Week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is celebrating diversity with a series of virtual events this week.
On Monday, the events kicked off for "Diversity Awareness Week."
There will be different panels, including one called "Water Is Life: Tribal and Indigenous Perspectives About Water Issues."
Reframing disability, an embroidery workshop and even diversity recipes will be shared by the student cupboard.
There is also a Diversity dinner this Wednesday.
You can still register for the week long event. Visit their website for more information.
