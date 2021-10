Fresno State kicks off Diversity Awareness Week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is celebrating diversity with a series of virtual events this week.On Monday, the events kicked off for "Diversity Awareness Week."There will be different panels, including one called "Water Is Life: Tribal and Indigenous Perspectives About Water Issues."Reframing disability, an embroidery workshop and even diversity recipes will be shared by the student cupboard.There is also a Diversity dinner this Wednesday.You can still register for the week long event. Visit their website for more information.