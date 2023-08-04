Fresno State football starts Fall Camp with Devon Rivers bringing memories of older brother Ronnie

Thursday morning, Fresno State's football team hit the field for the first of 21 practices to get ready for the upcoming season.

The Mountain West champs are riding a nine-game win streak, the 3rd longest active streak in the country, but a lot of the star players that built that streak are gone. Coach Tedford says it's too soon to name their replacements but did say he anticipates some freshmen are going to break into the lineup. "Running backs, receivers, we have some new faces there, so it's going to be a process," Tedford said. "We're not going to know anything on day one, two, three, you know, once we get in pads, it starts becoming real football, and you can start to make a true evaluation of what's going on, but the young guys have done a really nice job of learning over the summer."

Questions swirl as to who will be named the starting quarterback. Thursday, the first and second team reps were split with UCF transfer Mikey Keene and junior QB Logan Fife, who says he's trying to emulate the example set by Jake Haener. "That guy really prepared himself like a pro, so seeing what he did in the training room, the film room, kind of took some pointers from him and got better, especially in the film room, the weight room," Fife said.

While there are a lot of new faces, players and coaches say one certainly looks like an old face. Devon Rivers, son to Ron and younger brother to Ronnie, is a freshman running back who's even wearing the same number 20.

"He looks just like him," Tedford said. "I mean everything about him. He's bigger than Ronnie when Ronnie first came in, so he's put together pretty well, but as far as the way he runs and maneuvers, (his) football instincts...it's Ronnie all over again."

Jaelen Gill is another first-year Bulldog transferring in from Boston College. He has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award given to the most versatile player in college football.

The wideout, who also spent time at Ohio State, does have some experience in kick return. The team returns to the field Friday morning before its first practice in full pads next Wednesday.

