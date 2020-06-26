fresno state

Fresno State administrators to provide update on plans for fall semester

Fresno State administrators are expected to release updates on what their students can expect during the fall semester on Friday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State administrators are expected to release updates on what their students can expect during the fall semester on Friday.

While the California State University school system announced in May that they would continue virtual instruction through the fall, the plan for other activities on campuses, such as athletics, was not finalized.

The university said it configured a task force that will overlook a multi-phase re-population plan, the protocols needed for facilities to hold in-person classes, students support services, academic technology and athletics.

Fresno State said it would also be looking at which courses that require laboratory or clinical experience that cannot be taught virtually, and the safety measures needed to hold those classes.

University administrators will hold a virtual press conference Friday at 10 am.
