First one of the day is in! Size and speed coming to Fresno! Bulldog Nation let’s welcome @PeytonDixon_ #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/vNx1jrzMD5 — Jeff Tedford (@CoachTedford) February 6, 2019

A Washington native, can’t wait to bring @kin6_s down to Fresno! Tough and physical OL! #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/tGVeHtJfNO — Jeff Tedford (@CoachTedford) February 6, 2019

After 13 players committed to Fresno State Football during December's early period, the Bulldogs add two more players on National Signing Day. Running back Peyton Dixon and offensive lineman Alexx "Bula" Schmidt round out the 2019 class.Local high schools were busy as well, holding signing day ceremonies across the Valley for their student-athletes.This is the second major event for prep stars heading off to college. Action News Sports covered National Letter of Intent Day back on November 14, 2018, when about a hundred Valley students first chose where they will continue their athletic careers in college.Below is a list sent in to our ABC 30 sports team, if you have additional names/schools, pictures and video e-mail our sports team chris.l.alvarez@abc.com and stephen.m.hicks@abc.com Chase Bibler, Valparaiso University, footballGarrett Boe, Cal State Fullerton, golfClaire Buckley, Arizona Christian University, softballShelby Daniele, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, track and fieldGarrett Hernandez, Chapman University, water poloMeagen Lowe, Oregon State, track and fieldDustyn McKenney, Western Oregon, track and fieldTrent Tompkins, University of California Davis (Football)Austin Bebout, Greenville University (Football)Tyrell Grayson, Offers (Football)Daveion Robinson, California State University, Fresno (Track & Field)Makayla Lewis, California State University, San Jose (Girls Volleyball)Angie Cabal, California State University, Dominguez Hills (Girls Volleyball)Bailey Combs, University of Central Oklahoma (Girls Volleyball)Amethyst Harper, University of Montana (Girls Volleyball)Jayla Green, California State University, Stanislaus (Girls Basketball)Xavier Gutierrez, Master's College, swimZoe Juarex, U.C. Merced, soccerKylie Lucero, Fresno State, soccerAllie Young, Bethany College, softballParker Bell, University of Montevallo, swim/diveAlyssa Gallegos, Cal State East Bay, cross country/track and fieldPaige Kent, University of Montevallo, swim/diveJosh Kuo, Ithaca College, footballAmerica Maples, Salem University, softballNaythn Scruggs, Cal State Fullerton, track and fieldAlexz Wheaton, Holy Names University, soccerKyle Kuest, Cal State Monterey Bay, golfDarian Tatum, soccer