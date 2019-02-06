First one of the day is in! Size and speed coming to Fresno! Bulldog Nation let’s welcome @PeytonDixon_ #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/vNx1jrzMD5— Jeff Tedford (@CoachTedford) February 6, 2019
Click here to see the complete Fresno State 2019 Class
A Washington native, can’t wait to bring @kin6_s down to Fresno! Tough and physical OL! #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/tGVeHtJfNO— Jeff Tedford (@CoachTedford) February 6, 2019
Local high schools were busy as well, holding signing day ceremonies across the Valley for their student-athletes.
#TheWestMovement https://t.co/pjh4qQg6TU— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) February 6, 2019
This is the second major event for prep stars heading off to college. Action News Sports covered National Letter of Intent Day back on November 14, 2018, when about a hundred Valley students first chose where they will continue their athletic careers in college.
RELATED: Student Athletes to sign on National Letter of Intent Day
Below is a list sent in to our ABC 30 sports team, if you have additional names/schools, pictures and video e-mail our sports team chris.l.alvarez@abc.com and stephen.m.hicks@abc.com
Buchanan High
Chase Bibler, Valparaiso University, football
Garrett Boe, Cal State Fullerton, golf
Claire Buckley, Arizona Christian University, softball
Shelby Daniele, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, track and field
Garrett Hernandez, Chapman University, water polo
Meagen Lowe, Oregon State, track and field
Dustyn McKenney, Western Oregon, track and field
Central High
Trent Tompkins, University of California Davis (Football)
Austin Bebout, Greenville University (Football)
Tyrell Grayson, Offers (Football)
Daveion Robinson, California State University, Fresno (Track & Field)
Makayla Lewis, California State University, San Jose (Girls Volleyball)
Angie Cabal, California State University, Dominguez Hills (Girls Volleyball)
Bailey Combs, University of Central Oklahoma (Girls Volleyball)
Amethyst Harper, University of Montana (Girls Volleyball)
Jayla Green, California State University, Stanislaus (Girls Basketball)
Clovis High
Xavier Gutierrez, Master's College, swim
Zoe Juarex, U.C. Merced, soccer
Kylie Lucero, Fresno State, soccer
Allie Young, Bethany College, softball
Clovis North High
Parker Bell, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
Alyssa Gallegos, Cal State East Bay, cross country/track and field
Paige Kent, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
Josh Kuo, Ithaca College, football
America Maples, Salem University, softball
Naythn Scruggs, Cal State Fullerton, track and field
Alexz Wheaton, Holy Names University, soccer
Clovis West High
Kyle Kuest, Cal State Monterey Bay, golf
Darian Tatum, soccer