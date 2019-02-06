Fresno State Football adds two, local prep stars commit on Signing Day

By
After 13 players committed to Fresno State Football during December's early period, the Bulldogs add two more players on National Signing Day. Running back Peyton Dixon and offensive lineman Alexx "Bula" Schmidt round out the 2019 class.

Click here to see the complete Fresno State 2019 Class

Local high schools were busy as well, holding signing day ceremonies across the Valley for their student-athletes.



This is the second major event for prep stars heading off to college. Action News Sports covered National Letter of Intent Day back on November 14, 2018, when about a hundred Valley students first chose where they will continue their athletic careers in college.

RELATED: Student Athletes to sign on National Letter of Intent Day

Below is a list sent in to our ABC 30 sports team, if you have additional names/schools, pictures and video e-mail our sports team chris.l.alvarez@abc.com and stephen.m.hicks@abc.com

Buchanan High
Chase Bibler, Valparaiso University, football
Garrett Boe, Cal State Fullerton, golf
Claire Buckley, Arizona Christian University, softball
Shelby Daniele, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, track and field
Garrett Hernandez, Chapman University, water polo
Meagen Lowe, Oregon State, track and field
Dustyn McKenney, Western Oregon, track and field

Central High
Trent Tompkins, University of California Davis (Football)
Austin Bebout, Greenville University (Football)
Tyrell Grayson, Offers (Football)
Daveion Robinson, California State University, Fresno (Track & Field)
Makayla Lewis, California State University, San Jose (Girls Volleyball)
Angie Cabal, California State University, Dominguez Hills (Girls Volleyball)
Bailey Combs, University of Central Oklahoma (Girls Volleyball)
Amethyst Harper, University of Montana (Girls Volleyball)
Jayla Green, California State University, Stanislaus (Girls Basketball)

Clovis High
Xavier Gutierrez, Master's College, swim
Zoe Juarex, U.C. Merced, soccer
Kylie Lucero, Fresno State, soccer
Allie Young, Bethany College, softball

Clovis North High
Parker Bell, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
Alyssa Gallegos, Cal State East Bay, cross country/track and field
Paige Kent, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
Josh Kuo, Ithaca College, football
America Maples, Salem University, softball
Naythn Scruggs, Cal State Fullerton, track and field
Alexz Wheaton, Holy Names University, soccer

Clovis West High
Kyle Kuest, Cal State Monterey Bay, golf
Darian Tatum, soccer
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crash widow says Fresno police officer's death could've been prevented
WATCH LIVE: Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
Axe throwing makes its way to Fresno
Valley nurseries take measures to protect plants during cold stretch
Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'
California Health Sciences University showcases new technology
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Show More
Tips to save on your gym membership
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
Charges dropped for alleged 'fight club' at day care center
More News