Different look Fresno State team set for first home game in more than a month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team is back home this weekend for the first time in five weeks and five games into the season the Bulldogs record is just 1-4.

"We put a lot of time and energy and effort into this and when you don't come away victorious, it's obviously going to take an effect on you," head coach Jeff Tedford said Monday.

For the fourth straight week, the Bulldogs showed signs of winning football before eventually faltering in the fourth quarter. On the road at Boise State, FS trailed just 27-20 to start the final period before falling by 20 points.

"We've lost three games in the fourth quarter, really," Tedford said after road losses at Boise, at UCONN and at USC. "Battled hard but (we) have to find a way to finish it. We have some new guys that are playing and getting experience every week."

After another week saying the injuries to senior quarterback Jake Haener and senior safety Evan Williams are 'week to week,' Tedford announced Monday that sophomore Logan Fife will make his third career start at quarterback.

"It seemed like he was getting a little bit more comfortable last week," Tedford said of Fife. "Being at home, I think will help a little bit as far as -- you know, there's a lot to deal with at Boise -- from the noise, the play clock and great defense obviously. But each time out, he'll get more comfortable."

This week's opposing quarterback id the reigning offensive player of the week in the Mountain West.

Coming off a four-touchdown night against UNLV, San Jose State senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will make his return to the Valley for the first time since running for two touchdowns in a Hawaii uniform during the 2020 COVID shortened season.

"He's always been really good at running with the football but now, with his experience and understanding the timing of the game and the speed of the game," Tedford said of Cordeiro. "He's playing really, really well."

Also making his return to the Valley is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who will have his no. 15 jersey retired at halftime.

"Be great for the fans to pay tribute to him, what he's done for this program and what he continues to do," Tedford said.

It'll be the 85th meeting between these two schools, with the Bulldogs leading the all time series 43-38-3 (Dogs won last year's meeting 40-9).

Kickoff v. the Spartans (4-1, MW 2-0) is set for Saturday at 7:45 PM.