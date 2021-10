FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- August is here and that means we are just a few weeks away from Fresno State football!You can now reserve your spot at Bulldog Stadium this fall.Single-game tickets for all six home games are now on sale!Ticket prices start at $27 and season ticket options are still available for as low as $99.Pre-purchased single-game parking passes also sit a $12 per car.Single-game ticket specials for Fresno State students will go on sale at a later date.For more information on buying tickets, visit the Fresno State Athletics website