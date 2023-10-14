Fresno State beats Utah State 37-32 in bounce-back win

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs beat the Utah State Aggies 37-32 on Friday night.

Mikey Keene was an injury concern all week and didn't practice after an ankle injury took him out of the game at Wyoming.

The transfer from UCF suited up in pregame warmups, but it was Logan Fife starting at quarterback.

It was an opportunity he said Wednesday he knew well, given his four starts last season for the injured Jake Haener.

Fife ended the night with 291 yards passing and 1 touchdown.

Another injury-concerned player going into Friday's game was senior linebacker Levelle Bailey. Bailey, notably with a large brace over his left knee, did make the start on defense.

After both teams started the game with a three-and-out on offense, Fife and the 'Dogs started the drive at their own 2-yard line. Malik Sherrod ran in a 5-yard touchdown, capping a 14-play, 98-yard drive that saw three third-down conversions.

The Aggies came in ranked 15th in the country in scoring offense (38.2 ppg) and answered with a 29-yard touchdown from Cooper Legas to Jalen Royals to tie the game at 7 apiece.

USU scored a TD in the second quarter, but a hand to the face and unsportsmanlike penalties took points off the board.

After an Aggies field goal gave USU a 17-14 lead, Malik Sherrod ran through defenders as he went 46 yards to the house for his second touchdown of the night.

On the next Bulldog drive, Fife to Jaelen Gill, who turns to find Tre Watson for his second touchdown, making the game 28-17.

After a pair of Aggies' touchdowns and a Fresno State field goal, the 'Dogs were down one in the fourth quarter until Fife connected with Sherrod again for his third touchdown of the night.

On an Aggies drive with less than a minute in the game, Cooper Legas' pass was intercepted by Sanger native Morice Norris, securing the win for the 'Dogs.

The Bulldogs are back in the win column as they head into their bye with a record of 6-1.

The 'Dogs return to action for homecoming against UNLV (4-1, 1-0) on Oct. 28.

Former Bulldogs head coach Pat Hill will be inducted into the Fresno State Athletics Ring of Honor at halftime. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.