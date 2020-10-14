fresno state

Bulldog fans can get a seat at Fresno State football games as a cutout

In what has become the year of cardboard cutouts, Fresno State is giving you the chance to purchase your own to be in the stands at Bulldog Stadium.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football starts in less than two weeks, and just because you can't be there in person doesn't mean you can't get a seat with fellow Red Wavers.

In what has become the year of cardboard cutouts, Fresno State Athletics is giving you the chance to purchase your own to be in the stands at Bulldog Stadium.

RELATED: Fresno State football schedule released ahead of eight-game season

Each cutout is $60 and will be propped up for all four of the Bulldogs' home games.

The deadline to order your cutout to be in attendance for the season opener is this Friday by 5 pm.

RELATED: Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State football strength and conditioning coach adapting to changes

All proceeds will benefit initiatives focused on student-athlete development and nutrition.



Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statefresnosportscollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State's fall enrollment reaches record high
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen is a completely different quarterback
Fresno State alumni creates modern, Western boot line
Josh Allen leads Bills to win in battle of Central Valley quarterbacks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier,' Madera Co. remains in 'purple tier'
Man jumped, shot at central Fresno gas station
Fresno police search for multiple shooters after two men shot in central Fresno
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Tulare County case rate still too high to reopen further
CA health officials urging public to avoid trick or treating on Halloween
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Show More
18-year-old girl found with gunshot wounds in southeast Fresno
Fresno-area business owners pledge to stay open regardless of county's tier
What Fresno County remaining in 'red tier' means for Valley schools
Man in stolen car leads deputies on chase in central Fresno
34-year-old arrested in connection to Hanford murder, police say
More TOP STORIES News