Bulldog fans can get a seat at Fresno State football games as a cutout

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football starts in less than two weeks, and just because you can't be there in person doesn't mean you can't get a seat with fellow Red Wavers.In what has become the year of cardboard cutouts, Fresno State Athletics is giving you the chance to purchase your own to be in the stands at Bulldog Stadium.Each cutout is $60 and will be propped up for all four of the Bulldogs' home games.The deadline to order your cutout to be in attendance for the season opener is this Friday by 5 pm.All proceeds will benefit initiatives focused on student-athlete development and nutrition.