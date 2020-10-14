Bulldog fans can get a seat at Fresno State football games as a cutout

In what has become the year of cardboard cutouts, Fresno State Athletics is giving you the chance to purchase your own to be in the stands at Bulldog Stadium.
Each cutout is $60 and will be propped up for all four of the Bulldogs' home games.
The deadline to order your cutout to be in attendance for the season opener is this Friday by 5 pm.
All proceeds will benefit initiatives focused on student-athlete development and nutrition.
We are finding ways to get you in Bulldog Stadium this season! Purchase a cutout here: https://t.co/3xfzTPSIws— Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) October 13, 2020
The deadline to purchase for game 1 is THIS Friday! Submissions after that date will be placed in the stands for the remaining 3 home games pic.twitter.com/KyFXtaoD1B
