fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State set to begin 2020 season against Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite health concerns brought on by the coronavirus, college football continues at stadiums across the country, including now at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs will kick off their modified 2020 season against Hawaii today at 4:30 pm.

RELATED: With starting quarterback selected, Fresno State readies for Mountain West restart on Saturday

It is a favorable matchup for the Bulldogs as they have gone 4-1 against the Rainbow Warriors since 2015.

The Kalen DeBoer era is officially set to begin for Fresno State on Saturday. He and the coaching staff selected Jake Haener as the starting quarterback.

Haener is a transfer from the University of Washington and was forced to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

RELATED: No fans, but Red Wave will still be there at Bulldogs game this Saturday

"Right now we feel like Jake gives us the best chance to reach our full potential as a football team, as an offense," he said. "Naturally that comes across like the other quarterback, in this case, Ben, doesn't do those things, and that's not the case at all."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statefresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
No fans, but Red Wave will still be there at Bulldogs game this Saturday
QB1 Jake Haener and his connection to the Valley and former Fresno State quarterbacks
With starting quarterback selected, Fresno State readies for Mountain West restart on Saturday
Bulldog Breakdown: A look back on a fall camp unlike any other
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 family members gunned down while leaving Fresno birthday party
Creek Fire: CAL FIRE helping to replace kids' baseball cards
Merced boy could have lasting trauma after accidentally shooting, killing 5-year-old sister
PG&E warns of potential outages because of dangerous winds
UPDATE: Alleged sexually violent predator back in custody after he was mistakenly released from Fresno County jail
Man stabbed in Visalia, police searching for suspect
Club One Casino might relocate from downtown Fresno
Show More
No fans, but Red Wave will still be there at Bulldogs game this Saturday
Your Voice Your Vote: Phil Arballo takes on incumbent Devin Nunes in District 22
Selma Unified brings back small cohorts of students
USPS shares how mail-in ballots are delivered in unprecedented election
Get rid of all your unnecessary drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
More TOP STORIES News