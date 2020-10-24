Fresno State set to begin 2020 season against Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite health concerns brought on by the coronavirus, college football continues at stadiums across the country, including now at Bulldog Stadium.The Bulldogs will kick off their modified 2020 season against Hawaii today at 4:30 pm.It is a favorable matchup for the Bulldogs as they have gone 4-1 against the Rainbow Warriors since 2015.The Kalen DeBoer era is officially set to begin for Fresno State on Saturday. He and the coaching staff selected Jake Haener as the starting quarterback.Haener is a transfer from the University of Washington and was forced to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules."Right now we feel like Jake gives us the best chance to reach our full potential as a football team, as an offense," he said. "Naturally that comes across like the other quarterback, in this case, Ben, doesn't do those things, and that's not the case at all."