FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite health concerns brought on by the coronavirus, college football continues at stadiums across the country, including now at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs will kick off their modified 2020 season against Hawaii today at 4:30 pm.
RELATED: With starting quarterback selected, Fresno State readies for Mountain West restart on Saturday
It is a favorable matchup for the Bulldogs as they have gone 4-1 against the Rainbow Warriors since 2015.
The Kalen DeBoer era is officially set to begin for Fresno State on Saturday. He and the coaching staff selected Jake Haener as the starting quarterback.
Haener is a transfer from the University of Washington and was forced to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
RELATED: No fans, but Red Wave will still be there at Bulldogs game this Saturday
"Right now we feel like Jake gives us the best chance to reach our full potential as a football team, as an offense," he said. "Naturally that comes across like the other quarterback, in this case, Ben, doesn't do those things, and that's not the case at all."
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Fresno State set to begin 2020 season against Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News