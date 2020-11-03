fresno state bulldogs

After 1st win, DeBoer readies Dogs for bright lights of Las Vegas

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresh off his first Gatorade bath with the Dogs, Kalen DeBoer turns his focus to this weekend's opponent, UNLV (0-2).

The Rebels average less than 15 points a game but the first-year coach says to "throw the records out."

"They've got some people that can do somethings," DeBoer said in his Monday press conference.

Number one on that list, a running back from the Central Valley. "Certainly I'm sure he's going to be motivated to play us," DeBoer said.

Senior Charles Williams, a Bullard HS product, is still looking for his first touchdown of the season but last year, found the end zone 11 times.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

"He's not just elusive but packs a punch, has explosiveness both physically and also down the field as far as popping the big one," DeBoer said.

Still, if it turns into a shootout Saturday, the Dogs showed they have the dynamic playmakers to get the job done.

Six different players were on the other end of plays 23 yards or longer and quarterback Jake Haener found three different targets in the end zone, but the most important number, there were zero turnovers against the Rams.

It will also be FS' first road trip of 2020, to of all places, the sparkling new Allegiant Stadium that houses the Rebels, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We'll go take a look at it on Friday and make sure that we get that out of our system," DeBoer said.

It'll also be the first time this year the dogs play in front of fans. Three percent of stadium capacity will be allowed in, or about 2,000 fans.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

"The cool thing about it is that hopefully, some parents will be able to see their sons play in person," DeBoer said. "A lot of these guys have played in big stadiums and not that this is your ordinary stadium, because it's not. In the end, it's still a football field that most importantly they've got to play a great game on."

The next two games are on the road and both are early starts. Saturday's kick is set for 12:30 PM on CBS Sports network. The following week against Utah State will kick off at 11:30 AM on FS2 on 11/14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
College football Week 9 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments
Improved offense leads to 1st win in Kalen DeBoer era; Fresno State beats Colorado State 38-17
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Fresno St. has "scar tissue" after season opener
Bulldog Breakdown: Analyzing Fresno State's season opener
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
Madera Unified students write book on farmer who escaped slavery
Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera Co., CHP says
Show More
Calf evacuated during Creek Fire finds new family
Man shot while driving on Highway 41 in central Fresno
Early voting shatters records in CA
8th inmate dies from COVID-19 complications at Avenal State Prison
Craft breweries create new brew to help Creek Fire victims
More TOP STORIES News