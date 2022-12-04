Fans welcomed back the Fresno State Bulldogs after its Mountain West Championship win

As soon as it was announced that the team was coming home Saturday night, the parking lot filled with fans eagerly waiting to give them the homecoming they deserved.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- No game was played at Valley Children's Stadium tonight - but the parking lot was packed with fans ready to welcome home the Fresno State Football team after a historic win in Boise.

Fans of all ages showed up and waited hours - chanting, playing music, and staying hyped up to see the players in person.

"Out here in the rain, doesn't matter, we'd be out here in the snowing and 20 below zero," fan Kevin Peterson said. They deserve everything, they deserve all the applause they're getting. We're just crazy fans - go dogs!"

When the buses rolled in... the crowd roared with excitement.

"To tell them Congratulations each individually, it feels nice - it was awesome. Absolutely," fan Stephanie Medina said.

The rainy night proved nothing could stop these Bulldogs super fans from showing their support.

"We've done this a couple times before, waiting for the team to come back so we wanted to show support, you get back after a big win and you want to be hyped - we know that," fan Niko East said.

Fans here already bought their tickets for the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl in LA, which happens on Dec. 17 at 12:30 p.m.

They're looking forward to sending the Red Wave down I-5 in a couple of weeks.