Bulldogs in 'position to compete for the conference championship' despite mounting injuries

FS in 'position to compete for MW championship' despite injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team still has a losing record overall at 3-4, but at 2-1 in Mountain West play, the team is in the driver's seat to win the West division.

After a first road win of the season, head coach Jeff Tedford detailed an injury list that's growing ahead of another rivalry game with San Diego State (4-3, 2-1).

"This year, we've been unusually hit with the injury bug," Tedford told Action News Sunday.

In addition to senior quarterback Jake Haener and senior cornerback Evan Williams, whose injury status remains 'week to week,' the Bulldogs will lose senior linebacker Raymond Scott and senior wide receiver Emoriye Edwards after the pair underwent season-ending surgery.

Senior safety Elijah Gates status is also a question after not finishing Saturday's game.

"The list is kind of long," Tedford said of the injured players. "I don't even know all the ones off the top of my head, all the different ones that are out."

WR Josh Kelly continues to miss time , as does LJ Early and Steven Comstock in the secondary.

Things got so bad ahead of last Saturday's game with New Mexico, Tedford turned to two freshman who had never played in the secondary; Julian Neal and Bullard grad Jayden Davis.

"They were on the scout team, they didn't have one rep on defense, so we had to get them ready to go at the hotel that night," Tedford said. "It was a little bit anxious as it was coming down Friday, not to mention that but they're also special team players. So now all of a sudden, we're putting guys in special team roles and they haven't had one rep of special team all week."

Yet amidst the moving pieces in and out, the 'Dogs played its best game of the season, beating the Lobos 41-9.

That headlined by a three-touchdown day from backup quarterback Logan Fife.

"I just think he continues to improve each week," Tedford said of his development. "That was a very nice throw he made to Cropper for the long touchdown. The more he plays, the more he's going to get comfortable."

The team should also be more comfortable playing back home for the next two weeks and back atop the west division standings.

"What you play for is a chance to compete for a conference championship and we are in that position. We're in a position to compete for the conference championship," Tedford said.

If the Bulldogs keep winning games, they'll play in the Mountain West title game.

"Our purpose is right in front of us, and we just have to stay commited of doing the work one day at a time and know that we have to bring our best each and every week."

While Haener's return continues to be a question mark, the Dogs will again led by Fife, who is expected to make his 5th start at the position.

In the meantime, San Diego State's offense will run through Jalen Mayden, a senior who started the season in the Aztecs secondary.

He was listed as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback recruit out of Texas when committing to Mississippi State before then transfering to SDSU.

Saturday will be the 61st meeting between the two schools, the first in Fresno since 2018. SDSU leads the overall series 30-26-4.

Kickoff from Valley Children's Stadium is set for 7:30 PM with the game broadcast on FS1.