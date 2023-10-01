Fresno State extended its streak and moved up in the AP Top 25 poll after Saturday night's win against Nevada to start Mountain West Conference play.

Fresno State Football moves up to No. 24 in AP Poll following win against Nevada

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State extended its winning streak to 14 games Saturday night, as it opened Mountain West Conference play with a 27-9 win over Nevada (0-5) to start the season 5-0 for the first time in a decade.

The Bulldogs also moved up to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll. They're riding the nation's second-longest win streak at 14 games trailing only No. 1 Georgia, the two-time defending national champions.

The Wolf Pack entered the contest without a win since last September, and that devastating streak continued as the Bulldogs racked up 410 yards of offense.

In an effort to keep the ball out of quarterback Mikey Keene's hands to start the game, Nevada compiled an 18-play, 41-yard drive that ultimately resulted in a punt after taking more than nine minutes off the clock.

Keene and company immediately took action on offense. Wide receiver Jaelen Gill would go 65 yards untouched on a short pass from Keene, putting the 'Dogs up 7-0 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

With 4:28 to go in the first half, it appeared that running back Malik Sherrod went down after a short gain up the middle. But, Sherrod somehow stayed off the ground and rolled to his left off some Nevada lineman to burst ahead for 72 yards way to the house to make 14-0 before the half.

The Bulldogs offense stalled to start the second half, resulting in 48 and 40-yard field goals from kicker Dylan Lynch to make things 20-0 late in the third quarter.

With 12:37 left in the 4th, wide receiver Jaelen Gill would get things back on track for the 'Dogs offense with a 12-yard touchdown reception from QB Mikey Keene after a six-play 68-yard drive to make it 27-0.

It marked a coming out party for Boston College transfer WR Jaelen Gill who ended up with eight catches, 126 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

On the ground, running back Malik Sherrod secured his first ever 100+ yard game for the 'Dogs finishing with 12 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Another solid performance from the Bulldog defense who was on pace for two shutouts in the same season for the first time since 2021 before a safety with 8:22 to go in the game.

The Wolf Pack would end the night with a touchdown with 0:11 to go to end the night with a 27-9 final.

Keene finished his night 26/34, 268 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.

Fresno State is now faced with arguably its toughest task on the season, as the Bulldogs prepare for a 4-1 Wyoming team on the road in Laramie.

