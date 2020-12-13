Fresno State Bulldogs blitzed by Lobos, falling 49-39 in season finale

Getting the scoring going early here versus the UNMLV Lobos 😆



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State fell 49-39 to New Mexico (2-5) to finish the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season with a record of 3-3. The Lobos scored 28 unanswered points in the second half behind 299 rushing yards and 495 total yards.The game was played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Henderson, NV. due to COVID-19 regulations in Bernalillo County. It was the Bulldogs' first game at the stadium since winning the Las Vegas Bowl in 2018.FS opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown from Jake Haener to Jalen Cropper, the 5th TD of the year for the Parlier native.After the Lobos responded with a touchdown, Haener connected with Zane Pope for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.Asa Fuller, in for Cesar Silva who missed his second straight game, kicked a 30-yard field goal to put FS in front 17-14. After a NM punt, Jordan Mims took the first play of the drive 84 yards for his first rushing TD of the season.Ronnie Rivers, who went out with an ankle injury in the second half of the loss to Nevada, made his first appearance in the opening drive of the second half. On the 3 yard line, Haener kept it on a read-option, scoring his 3rd rushing TD of the year and extending the FS lead to 31-21.The Lobos entered the game with six sacks on the season and had equaled that total early in the third quarter. Haener was taken down a total of eight times and injured his right knee after getting hit in the 4th quarter. He would walk off on his own power.After a punt on 4th and 34, the Lobos scored on the first play of the drive, extending its lead to 42-31. On FS's ensuing drive, Haener was intercepted and the Lobos responded with another touchdown. The junior QB finished with 26/42 for 350 yards and three touchdowns.Mac Dalena, freshman wide receiver from San Joaquin Memorial, pulled in his first career touchdown and finished with 4 catches for 88 yards.The Bulldogs now wait to see if they will get invited to a bowl game. The Mountain West is currently guaranteed 3 games after the cancellation of the LA and Hawaii Bowls. FS finishes its regular season in 5th place in the conference standings.If it is FS's final game, Rivers, who entered the game with 44 career touchdowns, will likely end his Bulldog career tied with Anthony Daigle for the most in program history.