Mountain West, Fresno State's athletic conference, announces schedules for fall sports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West Conference announced a revised 2020 fall sports schedule for football, women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross county.The decision will impact Fresno State, which plays in the Mountain West.The conference announced Wednesday afternoon that the plan is for fall sports to begin after the week ending September 26.Football programs were given the option to play 10 games total, with eight conference games and two non-conference.Fresno State's football program has already had their match-ups against Texas A&M and Colorado canceled. The Mountain West Football Championship will occur on December 5, 12 or 19.Women's soccer and women's volleyball champions will be decided by their regular-season competition. A decision is still being made for men's and women's cross country.The conference says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 situations for each school.In a statement, Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey said they appreciate the decision from the conference and will keep all options on the table.