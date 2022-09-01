Fresno State football kicks off 2022 season tonight

The Bulldogs kick off their 2022 season Thursday night against Cal Poly at newly-named Valley Children's Stadium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football is back!

Last season, the Bulldogs routed the Mustangs 63-10.

A familiar face is at the helm. Jeff Tedford is back as head coach of the Bulldogs after a three-year hiatus due to health issues.

Quarterback Jake Haener, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, running back Jordan Mims, offensive lineman Dontae Bull and defensive back Evan Williams were all named to the preseason all-conference team. Those five preseason selections are the most since also having five in 2014.

To go along with that selection, Haener was also named the Mountain West Offensive Preseason Player of the Year. He is the first Bulldog to be named that since Derek Carr in 2013.

The Bulldogs are projected to win its division in the Mountain West.

Kick-off is set for 7:35 pm on FS1.

With high temperatures being the trend in the Valley, Fresno State is urging fans to stay hydrated during the game.

Cooling stations will be available, free water will be at all concession stands and extra EMT's will be in place.