Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer

Jeff Tedford

Mykal Walker

Ronnie Rivers

Cam Worrell

Terry Tumey

Jake Haener

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football lost their season opener, won three straight, got hit with a COVID pause that led to two canceled games and then lost their last two to Nevada and New Mexico.Their first organized training was on September 25, less than a month before their first game against Hawaii.Prior to that, their last meeting was on March 12.So they missed their entire spring, no summer workouts and yet, led the Mountain West with total offense.In the videos above, we discuss the season like no other with some of the key contributors.Interviews are with the following: