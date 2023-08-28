Mikey Keene named starting quarterback for Fresno State ahead of season opener

Mikey Keene will be QB1 when Fresno State football travels to play Purdue on September 2, Jeff Tedford announced during a press conference.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mikey Keene will be the starting quarterback when Fresno State football travels to play Purdue on September 2, head coach Jeff Tedford announced during his Monday press conference.

Keene, a transfer from UCF, was in a battle between returning junior QB Logan Fife, who started in four games last season for the Bulldogs when former QB Jake Haener went out with an injury against USC.

RELATED: Bulldog Breakdown: What to expect from incoming QB Mike Keene

Prior to Fresno State, Keene spent two seasons at the University of Central Florida.

The Bulldogs are coming off a historic season; the 2022 team was the first in NCAA history to start the season 1-4 and finish 10-4. The nine-game win streak featured a Mountain West title over Boise State and a win in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl over Washington State.

FS was predicted to finish third in the MW behind Boise State and Air Force. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, September 9th against Eastern Washington at 6:00 PM.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.