New trading cards featuring Fresno State football

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You now have a new way to support the Fresno State Bulldogs -- their official partner, Save Mart, has launched athlete trading cards.

The cards come in packs of 14 and feature the Fresno State football team.

Some packs have autographed cards signed by the team captains.

There are also some special ones in there, including premium blackout cards, which have matte black and gold foiling.

If you're lucky, you might also find an "Icon" card, which is an animated one.

You can get a pack for $9.99 at your local Save Mart.