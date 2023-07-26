Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State Football set to open fall camp

Anticipation is building as Fresno State Football starts its fall camp next Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anticipation is building as Fresno State Football starts its fall camp next Thursday.

Last year's Mountain West and LA Bowl Champions are now just a memory.

"Even though we were 1-4 we came out of practice still ready to go still believing that no matter what we had a shot regardless of what anybody said of us," said Erik Brookes, Bulldogs senior wide receiver.

At this year's Mountain West media days, Action News asked players and coaches what they thought of the Bulldogs.

"I'm interested to see how Fresno does just because it is really tough to come off a winning season, honestly it might be harder than coming off a losing season," said Copper Legas, Aggies senior quarterback.

The goal for the Bulldogs this year is to get back to the title game.

When asked what was the best part of being a Fresno State Bulldog, both Levelle Bailey and Erik Brooks had the same answer.

"You look at it and it's like our fans really show out wherever we are," said Brooks.

"The community is behind you the family the red wave and like I said it's really family-oriented," added Bailey.