Fresno State Bulldogs ride 4-game win streak into UNLV matchup at Allegiant Stadium

At 4-1 in conference play, the Fresno State Bulldogs are in control of their own destiny to make the conference title game.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a tale of two streaks for the Fresno State Bulldogs.

First, a four-game losing streak -- but now with the return of Jake Haener, a four-game win streak.

"That's what it's all about -- just enjoying the moment and just being in that stadium," Haener said. "I only got one more time being in there, so I'm trying to enjoy every moment I can."

The 55 points scored Saturday were the most for the Dogs against an FBS team since 2019.

"I think we're mature enough to know that - at least I hope we are - that that's over and it's time to move on," coach Jeff Tedford said.

At 4-1 in conference play, the team is in control of its own destiny to make the conference title game, or as Tedford said Saturday, building another link on their chain of destiny.

This week's link takes the team to Las Vegas and the same stadium that's home to Derek Carr & Davante Adams.

"It's one thing I told those guys in the weight room before the lift started -- you can't go in there all shell-shocked you're playing in the Raiders stadium," Haener said. "Who cares? It's a football field, you've got to go get the job done, you got to get a win and you got to go play a really good football team."

Haener and the Bulldogs did play in Allegiant Stadium back in 2020, but this year's UNLV Rebels team will be harder to pick apart. The Rebels lead the conference with 13 interceptions.

"I think it'll be one of the best defenses we've seen - or that I've seen - since I've been back," Tedford said.

In addition to having the top offense in the conference, the D in dogs has stood for "Discipline." A season after being the most penalized team in the Mountain West, Tedford's team posted its third game this year of just one penalty.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm Friday.