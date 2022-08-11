Valley Children's/Fall Camp Week 2

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Stadium received its first signage Wednesday, part of a second week of Fall Camp highlighted by changes and newcomers.

"Valley Children's Stadium" was printed atop the south entrance, the first visual sign of the 10-year, $10 million naming rights deal between Valley Children's Hospital and the university.

More visual signs will be found atop the press box on the west side, currently occupied by scaffolding, and the north scoreboard. All re-naming work inside the stadium is expected to be finished by the season opener on September 1.

As the Bulldogs enter Week 2 of Fall Camp, the energy of the team is not waning. It's building.

"The vibe on this team is awesome," said head coach Jeff Tedford. "I think we have great leadership. The young guys are fitting in very well. Guys are working hard, pushing each other, helping each other. It's been really enjoyable to be around these guys."

Among the key additions to the team is wide receivers coach Pat McCann, who takes over an experienced unit featuring six seniors.

"It's a bunch of really good pass catchers," McCann said. "That's the biggest thing that stands out. It's not just a bunch of fast guys. It's guys who are really good wide receivers."

Jalen Cropper headlines the group, but despite leading the Bulldogs in receiving the last two years, the senior is still making changes to improve his game. After fumbling six times in 2021, Cropper wants to take better care of the football.

"Being able to emphasize my ball security this year and my speed - those are two main things that I am really focused on this year," Cropper said. "When you have the ball on the field, your team has to trust you with it, so being able to take care of the ball this year, limit turnovers, that's the main thing that we abide by."

One more change coming this week for the Bulldogs - practice at night. Fresno State will practice under the lights of Valley Children's Stadium Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. Their first scrimmage is on Saturday.