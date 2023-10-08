Winning streak over: Interception halts potential Fresno State comeback against Wyoming

Wyoming played spoiler for No. 24 Fresno State's perfect season Saturday night, beating the Bulldogs 24-19 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wyoming played spoiler for No. 24 Fresno State's perfect season Saturday night, beating the Bulldogs 24-19 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

The Cowboys sealed the game after a game-winning interception ended the 'Dogs chances at a come from behind victory with a minute to go in the 4th quarter.

The loss also marked the end of Fresno State's 14-game winning streak dating back to last season -- the second longest in the FBS behind No. 1 Georgia.

Quarterback Mikey Keene would exit the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, ending his night 23/35 for 218 yards, and 1 TD.

Down 11 points with 8:31 left in the game, Fresno State caught Wyoming completely off guard with an onside kick recovered by Bulldog Senior WR and Captain Erik Brooks.

Backup QB Logan Fife took over in place of the injured Keene, leading the 'Dogs on a 7-play 48-yard drive capped by an 8-yard TD pass to WR Mac Dalena to make it 24-19 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

With 1:48 left in the game, Wyoming missed a 47-yard field goal attempt to keep the 'Dogs within striking distance.

Down to their last chance, QB Logan Fife's pass attempt would get tipped and intercepted by a Wyoming defender with just a minute remaining to half the comeback.

The Bulldogs' defense would not allow a single point in the second half.

1st Half Recap:

Fresno State started slow on its first offensive possession, going three and out for the first time in 40 possessions with its last coming in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 9 Eastern Washington game.

Wyoming answered with a 34-yard FG after a 13-play 66-yard drive to chew off 7:16 min off the clock to go up 3-0.

After another lackluster three and out for the Bulldogs, the Cowboys would cap off a 10-play 78-yard drive with a 14-yd TD pass from QB Andrew Peasley to WR Wyatt Wieland to make it 10-0 with 14:55 left in the 2Q.

On the ensuing possession, Bulldog Redshirt Freshman WR Jalen Moss finally injected some life into the offense with a 50-yard catch to move into Cowboys territory.

Bulldog QB Mikey Keene then appeared to throw the ball away but ended up lofting a pass into the corner of the endzone to find Moss for a 6-yard TD. Dogs would cut the lead to 10-7 with 11:17 left in the first half.

Cowboys answered with touchdown passes to WR Wyatt Wieland and TE Treyton Welch to take a commanding 24-7 lead the break.

By the numbers:

Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley ended the night 19/27, 183 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs.

On the ground, Cowboys RB Harrison Waylee carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards.

RS Freshman WR Jalen Moss finished the night with 9 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldog WRs.

Bulldog QB Logan Fife would go 7/11 for 68 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT in place of the injured Mikey Keene.

At 5-1, Fresno State is now faced with another tough road matchup in Provo against conference-rival Utah State. Kickoff is set for 5:00 pm PT vs the (3-3) Aggies.