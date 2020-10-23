No fans, but Red Wave will still be there at Bulldogs game this Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite health concerns brought on by the coronavirus, college football continues at stadiums across the country including now at Bulldog Stadium.Fresno State opens the season Saturday at home against rival Hawaii.The stadium will not be open to fans and tailgating is prohibited but school officials still have plans to celebrate the Kalen DeBoer era after having its season postponed in early August because of the pandemic."From a team aspect or game or competition aspect I think we can assure the Red Wave those guys will be ready and they're going to give it their all to represent Fresno State and this Valley and we're excited for that," said Senior Associate Athletics Director of External Relations Frank Pucher.The Bulldogs won't have a student section or raucous crowd - instead cardboard cutouts of Red Wavers will line the north end zone while players and coaches must create their own energy on game day.The university has also launched a new "Fresno State Bulldogs" app that allows fans to still experience the excitement inside the stadium."Everything we would run normally in a game on the video board in terms of the hotdog races or different trivia or different competitions or those types of things will be delivered virtually in this streaming app inside of our Fresno State Bulldogs app," said Pucher.While preparations are underway to get Jim Sweeney Field and the stadium ready for Saturday, across Barstow Avenue at the Bulldog Shop management is hopeful a new season, even one without fans in attendance, can help the store make up for some of the lost revenue brought on by COVID-19 restrictions."We're super excited that we can be here for the fans and I know they can't go in the stadium and no tailgating but this community is strong and they back their Bulldogs. People are coming in and they're excited that we're at least going to have football," said Bulldog Shop Manager Diane Brock.Aesthetically fans might notice a slightly new look from the Bulldogs when they tune in on Saturday night.The team unveils new Adidas uniforms after signing a multi-year agreement with the apparel giant this Summer.The school is not yet ready to reveal the color scheme for Saturday's uniforms, but something says we'll see some red on game day.