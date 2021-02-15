Sports

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State men's golf team makes season debut

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's golf team made its season debut this week with their only home match of the year.

Tommy Stephenson finished round one in a tie for second.

In the video above, we looked at how Stephenson fared, as well as how the Bulldogs will look the rest of the year.

The Bulldogs face Wyoming this Friday in Palm Desert and are eager to get back on the course and show what they can do/
