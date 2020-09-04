Fresno State to change its grading system

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is switching up their grading policy.Last semester all grades of an F were replaced with a "No Credit" grade to protect students' GPA after they suddenly moved to distance learning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.Now this time around, with distance learning from the start of the new fall semester, things will be a bit different."We're going back to the normal process of conducting business at Fresno State," says Provost & VP of Academic Affairs Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.Now the 'credit' or 'no credit' decision is up to the students."If the student is not doing well, if the student is getting a D in the class, it's much better for the student to take a 'no credit' grade for that class than to take the D and take the hit to our GPA," says Jiménez-Sandoval.But there is a timeline.Due to the challenges associated with virtual learning, students will have an extension - until December 9 - to make that call.Staff members say based on last semester's grades, they're hoping students won't need the flexibility."Our grades were super phenomonal, they were stellar actually. A grades went up significantly, our B grades went up, and they didn't just go up with the high achieving students," says Jiménez-Sandoval.Not all classes qualify for 'credit/ no credit' status. The opt-out list is on the Fresno State website.