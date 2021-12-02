fresno state

Fresno State seeing improved graduation rates as part of Graduation Initiative 2025

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State seeing improved graduation rates as part of initiative

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A statewide initiative among the CSUs is causing graduation rates to climb for Fresno State college students.

Graduation Initiative 2025 is an effort by the CSUs to increase degree completion rates and they're seeing success. For Fresno State, their 4-year grad rate was just over 16% before the initiative started. Now they're close to 25%.

Fresno State graduate Natalia Herrera says she wasn't sure she'd be able to graduate on time.

"I was one of those students," said Herrera. "I was laid off so I wasn't able to pay for the full course, the summer course I needed."

A criminology student from Chowchilla, Herrera says the increasing costs of school were too much.

"I was able to apply, give my personal statement and see if I was a candidate, see if they were able to help me," explained Herrera.

As part of the Graduation Initiative 2025, Fresno State offers a variety of academic and financial resources to help students graduate on time. Among them, a program to help cover costs for summer school, so students can get the credits they need to finish.

"It actually helped me out a lot," said Herrera. "Just because a unit at Fresno state is pretty expensive."

Helping students like Herrera cross the graduation stage.

"Our goal is for every one of our students to realize their full potential," explained Dr. Xuanning Fu Fresno State's Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. "To graduate on time is a very important goal, but it's just one of them."

As for Herrera, since graduating on time - she's worked at the Marjaree Mason Center on their crisis response team and now as a micro technician.

"I'd encourage current students, transfers, freshmen, to seek out any resources that are out there," said Herrera. "Because the Provost Initiative Act I was part of helped me financially and academically."

Fresno State says while graduation rates are up for first-years and transfers, there are still areas that need improvement like the 6-year grad rate. They've had some setbacks due to COVID-19 but they're working to get those numbers up by 2025.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stategraduation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State's Bulldog Pantry accepting donations for the holidays
CDC warns of increase in flu cases at college campuses
Fresno State to review name of library as anti-Semitic views surface
FS library could get name change after anti-Semitic writings resurface
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News