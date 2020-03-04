Fresno State in the Mountain West Tournament final after 94-68 win over San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is heading to the Mountain West Tournament Championship for the first time since 2017. No. 1 FS (25-6) beat rival no. 4 San Jose State 94-68 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. A win Wednesday (over the winner of Boise State and Wyoming) would send the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Halfway through, the Bulldogs held a 17-point lead with the score at 45-28. Utti already had a double-double at the break with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The MW Player of the Year finished with 22 points (6-11 FG) & 15 boards.
Freshman of the year Haley Cavinder added 18 points (6-17 FG) and her twin sister Hanna Cavinder chipped in with 14 points (5-13 FG).
The Dogs largest lead of the game was 36 with 6:24 to play in the 4th. The team shot 43% from the field and 36% from long range (9-25 3FG)
The Spartans (19-12) featured two former Clovis West High School standouts in Megan Anderson and Danae Marquez. The juniors finished with 6 and 14 points, respectively.
Wednesday's championship game against the winner of Boise State & Wyoming will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 8:00 PM. The Dogs are 1-1 against the Cowgirls with a 30 point win in at home in January and a 64-55 loss in Laramie in the regular-season finale. The Dogs won their only regular season meeting 85-80 in Boise back on January 25th.
