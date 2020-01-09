Fresno State lacrosse coach Jessica Giglio steps down after 8 seasons with program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jessica Giglio has stepped down after eight seasons as head coach of the Fresno State lacrosse team on Wednesday.Giglio said this in a statement:Giglio coached 21 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation all-conference selections. The 2019 team broke 18 records and performed highly in the classroom.Last year an external investigation cleared her of any wrongdoing following complaints from former players alleging a hostile environment.Former player Kara Concheck will serve as the interim head coach for the season that starts on February 15th. She was previously the head coach at St. Francis for four seasons.Director of Athletics Terry Tumey said this in a statement: