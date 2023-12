The Fresno State Marching Band has rocked its way into the final round of a national competition.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Marching Band has rocked its way into the final round of a national competition.

The Bulldogs played and stepped in sync to songs by "Metallica" for a chance to win tens of thousands in prize money.

The heavy metal legends announced the Bulldogs are one of five finalists in their college division.

Their performances will be judged by the Metallica band members themselves later this month.

Winners will be announced the week of January 1.