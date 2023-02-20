WATCH LIVE

A reunion 40 years in the making: Great 80s Bulldogs remembered as foundation builders

ByStephen Hicks KFSN logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 4:35AM
The Bulldog men's basketball program enjoyed success under head coach Boyd Grant during the early 1980s.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldog men's basketball program enjoyed success under head coach Boyd Grant during the early 1980s. From 1980-84, Fresno State won a combined 102 games, made the NCAA Tournament and Sweet 16 for the first time, and won the 1983 NIT championship.

Players like Tyrone "T-Bone" Bradley and Rod Higgins returned to Fresno on Saturday to commemorate their teams' accomplishments. Stephen Hicks talks to assistant coach Jim Thrash about assembling those players and his pivotal role in building the teams that put Fresno State basketball on the map.

