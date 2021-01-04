Bulldog Breakdown: Recapping Fresno State's 2020 seasons

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the diamond, before their seasons were cut short, Fresno State's baseball team celebrated a walk-off 11th inning win over Seton Hall at Pete Beiden Field for their 6th straight victory.The softball team held their highest ranking at no .23 with a 21-4 overall record. In February, the ladies defeated no. 3 Texas. Schuylar Broussard, Hailey Dolcini and McKenzie Wilson were named to the 2020 all-Mountain West team.The women's basketball team captured their first Mountain West Championship over San Jose State, finishing with a 25-win season. Maddi Utti was named the conference player of the year after averaging a double-double in league play. Hayler Cavinder was named the Mountain West freshman of the year and Head Coach Jaime White earned the coach of the year honor.In his first year as head coach, Kalen DeBoer faced adversity preparing for a football season in a pandemic. He earned his first win at the helm against Colorado state on October 29th.Senior running back Ronnie rivers had a season to remember, tying Anthony Daigle for the school's all-time touchdown record at 44. He also held the NCAA's longest active touchdown streak, scoring in 12 straight games.