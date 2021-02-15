Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State men's basketball season winding down

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's basketball season is winding down.

The Bulldogs are back inside the Save Mart Center this week -- a place where they have a 7-2 record.

Thursday, they start a two-game set with San Diego State.

The Dogs flew in from Colorado late Saturday night.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

In the video above, we spoke with associate head coach Tarvish Felton on their series sweep over Air Force.
