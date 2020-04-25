Fresno State's Netane Muti selected by Denver Broncos in 2020 NFL Draft

Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @netane_muti52! pic.twitter.com/wqZ9VG9OPZ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2020
The former Bulldog elected to forego his senior season in lieu of the draft.
Injuries took him out of the last two seasons, and he only played 19 games for Fresno State.
Another 'Dog off the board, @netane_muti52 is headed to the Mile High City‼️— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) April 25, 2020
Fresno State ➡️ 𝙳𝚎𝚗𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚘𝚜#NFLDraft | #GoDogs #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/GOtmCcv45R
When he was on the field he was able to dominate opponents on the offensive line thanks to his strength.
His work in the weight room made him something of a mythical figure, and that strength was showcased at the NFL Combine.
BEST OF THE 2020 COMBINE SO FAR:@FresnoStateFB OL Netane Muti puts up 44 bench press reps (225 lbs)! 💪 #NFLCombine @netane_muti52 pic.twitter.com/pzAQMmDQsa— NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2020
Muti put up 44 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, seven more than any other player this year and the 4th highest in combine history.
He also earned attention for revealing that he ate a "10x10" burger at In-N-Out, a meal featuring 10 patties and 10 slices of cheese.
Fresno State guard Netane Muti, one of the draft’s top run blockers, says he’s polished off a 10x10 at In-N-Out Burger: 10 beef patties, 10 slices of cheese. pic.twitter.com/ZJsX2YgvRE— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 26, 2020
He's the second former Bulldog taken in the NFL Draft since KeeSean Johnson was picked in the sixth round of last year's draft.
Mykal Walker was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
