'Dogs set to host New Mexico for Senior Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football's weekly Monday morning presser was the shortest of the season following Saturday's blowout 42-18 loss at San Jose State.

The Valley Trophy is back in the hands of the Spartans, but Bulldogs' Head Coach Jeff Tedford is ready to move on per his 24-hour rule.

"We got beat by a better team that night," Tedford said. "Plain and simple."

San Jose State's QB Chevan Cordeiro threw for three first-half touchdowns, as Fresno State allowed more than 300 yards on the ground. A result Defensive Coordinator Kevin Coyle is taking responsibility for.

"First and foremost, I'm disappointed in myself," Coyle said.

Saturday's game all but over at the start of the third quarter following a 98-yard pick-six off the hands of backup QB Logan Fife.

"A hundred-yard interception return. That didn't help," Tedford said.

An 11-play drive that Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann pointed out as a 14-point swing.

"In position to make that an 11-point game, and ultimately it turns into a 25-point game," McCann said.

Fresno State also confirmed that starting left tackle Jacob Spomer is out for the season with a torn ACL and will require surgery.

"Definitely going to miss him because he's a really good player," McCann said. "He's a great teammate."

Bulldog starting QB Mikey Keene was also banged up in the loss, leaving the second quarter following a big hit on a 5-yard scramble to get a first down.

"That's football," Tedford said. "He was trying to make a play."

OC Pat McCann was asked if Keene needs to do a better job of protecting himself.

"Part of what makes him good is how competitive he is," McCann said. "There's times where it's like, man, just throw that away and live to fight another play."

Whether Keene will play Saturday vs New Mexico is still in question.

Head Coach Jeff Tedford said Keene suffered minor concussion-like symptoms and will be monitored throughout the week.

Fresno State is now faced with a (3-7) Lobos team in its final home game of the regular season for Senior Day.

"It's always an emotional day for them to go down the ramp for the last time," Tedford said.

Bulldog worlds will also collide at halftime, as Fresno State gets ready to celebrate Diamond Dog legends Aaron Judge and Mike Batesole with a halftime jersey retirement ceremony.